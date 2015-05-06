BRIEF- Sovereign Trust Insurance reports Q1 pre-tax profit 488.5 mln naira
* Q1 gross premiums written 4.14 bln naira vs 2.33 bln naira year ago
PRAGUE May 6 Net profit at Czech lender Komercni Banka rose by a higher than expected 12 percent to 3.46 billion crowns ($142 million) in the first quarter thanks to a sharp drop in risk costs.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average forecast attributable net profit of 3.26 billion crowns in the quarter.
The bank's cost of risk, reflecting provisions against losses from loans and investments, fell 79 percent year on year.
Net banking income was flat for the Czech Republic's third-biggest bank by assets, which is 60 percent owned by France's Societe Generale. ($1 = 24.3720 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Goodman)
* Block trading on 7.2 million shares of Prime Holding for Financial Investments executed for total value of EGP 36 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsCKwW) Further company coverage: