PRAGUE May 6 Net profit at Czech lender Komercni Banka rose by a higher than expected 12 percent to 3.46 billion crowns ($142 million) in the first quarter thanks to a sharp drop in risk costs.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average forecast attributable net profit of 3.26 billion crowns.

The bank's cost of risk, reflecting provisions against losses from loans and investments, fell 79 percent year on year, much faster than analysts expected.

"The excellent result of the first quarter was nevertheless influenced by some positive developments, which may not fully repeat in the coming quarters, mainly in the areas of risk costs and investment banking activities," Chief Executive Albert Le Dirac'h said.

Net banking income was flat for the Czech Republic's third-biggest bank by assets, which is 60 percent owned by France's Societe Generale.

Its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.7 percent after the first quarter.

Czech banks have remained highly profitable for their foreign owners and Komercni Banka raised its dividend policy in February to pay out 80-100 percent of net profit after exceeding capital ratio needs, pushing shares to new highs.

Lending in the Czech economy is also on the rise amid low interest rates and the official central bank rate near zero.

Komercni Banka said its loan book grew by 5.9 percent in the quarter, having forecast a 5-6 percent rise for 2015. ($1 = 24.3720 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Goodman)