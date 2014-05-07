* Q1 net profit CZK 3.08 bln vs 3.14 bln seen in poll
* Bank says lending growth slow as companies cautious
* Shares down 0.6 pct
(Adds cut in lending outlook this year, quote, shares)
By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, May 7 Czech lender Komercni Banka
cut its forecast for loan growth this year to 3-5
percent on Wednesday as companies take a cautious view on a
recovering economy and rely on cash reserves.
The export-driven Czech economy has gained momentum in
recent months, with rising trade boosting the recovery from a
record-long recession that ended last year. But banks are still
grappling with near-zero interest rates cutting into margins.
Komercni, which is 60.4 percent owned by France's Societe
Generale, had previously forecast its loan portfolio
would grow by more than 6 percent this year - with a stronger
pick-up in the second half - after a 4.8 percent rise in 2013.
"The solid pace of recovery in the Czech economy has not yet
translated into faster growth in business lending, as corporate
clients have remained cautious about their investment plans,"
CEO Albert Le Dirac'h said.
"Companies are financing new investment largely from cash."
Chief Operating Office Pavel Cejka said the lending rise
should still materialise, but would come later than expected.
"The loan demand is coming later, which means the loan
volume growth will come later. It will come in the second half
of the year but will continue into 2015," Cejka told reporters.
"It is more like 3 to 5 percent volume growth (for this
year)," he said.
The country's third-biggest bank by assets said loan volume
grew by 2.7 percent in the first quarter. Net banking income
slipped 0.6 percent to 7.57 billion crowns, versus the average
estimate of 7.62 billion in the Reuters poll.
The cost of risk, reflecting provisions against losses from
loans and investments, rose 10.2 percent from last year's low
levels.
Overall, net profit dipped by 2.1 percent in the first
quarter to 3.08 billion crowns ($157.46 million). Analysts in a
Reuters poll had given an average forecast for attributable net
profit of 3.14 billion crowns.
Shares in the bank were down 0.6 percent at 4,592 crowns at
0851 GMT. Shareholders approved a 230 crown per share dividend
from 2013 profit at a general meeting on April 30.
Though the challenging interest rate environment is expected
to stretch into 2015, the bank expects net profit to stabilise
this year after a 10 percent drop in 2013.
Czech banks have been relatively unscathed in the
half-decade since the global financial crisis and Komercni is
well-prepared for new regulatory requirements on capital ratios.
($1 = 19.6871 Czech Crowns)
(Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)