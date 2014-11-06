* Says reviewing dividend policy for increased payout ratio

PRAGUE, Nov 6 Czech lender Komercni Banka posted higher than expected third-quarter net profit on Thursday and signalled it would look at paying a higher dividend ratio in the future, boosting shares.

The Czech Republic's third largest bank by assets also confirmed net profit would be "flattish" in 2014 and said lending continued to grow as the economy gained steam.

Attributable net profit rose 0.6 percent to 3.27 billion crowns ($147.35 million) in the third quarter, above estimates thanks to lower risk costs and higher net interest income.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast on average that net profit would fall to 3.14 billion crowns.

The capital adequacy of the bank, which is 60 percent owned by France's Societe Generale, stands at 17.1 percent, above its target of 15-16 percent.

Komercni Banka also said it was reviewing its dividend guidance of paying out 60-70 percent of net profit.

"We see 100 percent dividend payout ratio as a clear ceiling which we don't want to exceed in our considerations," said Chief Financial Officer Libor Lofler.

"We are putting (the policy) under review for (an) increased dividend payout in the range of 70-100 percent."

The bank had said before it was considering a change to its dividend policy to reflect high capital generation, but analysts said the clear signal lifted shares, which traded 1.7 percent higher at 4,770 crowns at midday.

GUIDANCE INTACT

Like other Czech lenders, Komercni Banka has been hit by official rates near zero for the last two years along with central bank efforts to keep the crown currency weak until 2016 to fight deflation risks and help the economy.

The Czech economy is gaining momentum, expanding 2.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter after exiting a record-long recession at the beginning of 2013.

Lofler told Reuters last month the bank expected shrinking risk costs and a recovery in corporate lending to keep its full-year net profit steady on the year in 2014. He repeated that outlook on Thursday, reiterating banking revenue should decline less than 2 percent.

The bank's cost of risk, reflecting provisions against losses from loans and investments, fell 20 percent year-on-year in the third quarter. Net banking income was up almost 2 percent while net fees and commission fell 8 percent year-on-year.

"Cost of risk remains at record low levels... and should continue this trend," Patria Finance analyst Tomas Tomcany said. "We see some pickup in consumer and especially corporate loans... This could offset pressure on net interest margin."

Lending grew 4 percent in the nine-month period. The bank expects a 3 percent rise in lending for the full year.

Komercni Banka Chief Executive Albert Le Dirac'h said there was a good chance the positive economic trend would continue, although risks were coming from a slowdown in the euro zone and crisis in Ukraine.

The bank also said it would look at assets coming up for sale after Citigroup Inc said last month it was pulling out of consumer banking in 11 markets, including the Czech Republic. But Le Dirac'h added no process had yet started.

