PRAGUE Nov 5 Czech lender Komercni Banka
reported a 0.7 percent dip in third-quarter net profit
on Thursday, missing expectations for a slight rise as risk
costs inched up.
Attributable net profit reached 3.25 billion crowns
($130.61 million) in the quarter, versus the average estimate of
3.30 billion crowns in a Reuters poll, with income buoyed by
stronger lending even as interest rates sit at record lows.
Komercni Banka, 60 percent owned by France's Societe
Generale, said its cost of risk, reflecting provisions
against losses from loans and investments, grew 6.2 percent
year-on-year in the quarter while analysts had expected a sharp
drop.
The loan book at the country's third largest bank grew 8
percent in the first nine months of the year.
Chief Executive Albert Le Dirac'h said housing and corporate
lending "are growing nicely" while the bank also saw rising
demand for consumer and small-business loans.
"This improvement in business helps us offset the financial
challenges stemming from the increasing cost of regulation and
lower margins," he said.
Net banking income was down 3.7 percent in the quarter, led
by a steeper-than-expected drop in net interest income.
The Czech economy has shown one of Europe's fastest growth
rates this year. However, the central bank has kept interest
rates at near zero since 2012 and has pledged to maintain a
loose monetary policy by keeping the crown weak until at least
the second half of 2016.
($1 = 24.8830 Czech crowns)
