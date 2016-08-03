* Puts dividend under review earlier than planned

* Faces rise in minimum capital requirements

* Q2 net profit up as expected on Visa sale boost

* Lending growth on target for high single-digit growth (Releads on dividend, adds shares, details)

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Aug 3 Komercni Banka shares slumped more than 10 percent on Wednesday after the Czech bank cut its dividend outlook for 2016, abandoning its more generous payout policy a year earlier than expected due to a rise in capital requirements.

The bank, majority owned by France's Societe Generale , said it would return to a "normalised" level of dividends for 2016 earnings after paying out 80-100 percent of profit in the previous two years.

Komercni Banka had shifted to higher dividend payouts to hand surplus capital to shareholders. It had previously said this payout policy would be in place for 2016 before coming under review.

Czech banks emerged from the global financial crisis and euro zone crisis relatively unscathed, remaining strong profit drivers for their mostly western European parents.

But near-zero interest rates in the country are starting to pinch, pushing the banks to have to increase lending to compensate. This in turn has prompted the central bank to raise capital requirements to try to prevent a lending boom.

"The regulatory requirements are sharply increasing ... which means that we will need to return to a normalised, meaning not elevated, level of dividend payout earlier than previously expected," Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl said.

The bank's shares were down 10.23 percent by 1017 GMT, after earlier touching their lowest since June 27.

J&T Banka analyst Milan Lavicka said the drop in shares did not reflect the bank's fundamentals and that Komercni Banka could still provide a dividend yield of more than 5 percent.

"It is still quite a lot compared to other banks but at the moment you have better dividend plays in Prague," he said.

Komercni Banka faces a 1 percent rise in the minimum level of capital it has to hold, which will rise to 15.5 percent from 2017, prompting an earlier return to its past dividend payout pattern, which was in the 60-70 percent range in 2011-13.

It had a Tier 1 capital ratio of 15.3 percent at the end of June, down from 16.3 percent at the end of last year.

The bank said the central bank had indicated Komercni Banka's systemic risk buffer will go up half a percentage point to 3.0 percent from January. This is an additional capital requirement for the country's biggest four banks.

The regulator has also put a 0.5 percent so-called countercyclical buffer of 0.5 percent on the banking sector as it tries to rein in any reckless lending.

Komercni Banka's lending rose 9.9 percent in the first half of the year and it reiterated it expected full-year growth in the high single digits, outpacing deposit increases.

Komercni Banka reported a 19.4 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 3.80 billion crowns ($157.67 million), helped by a one-off gain of 959 million crowns from the sale of its stake in Visa Europe. Credit and debit card company Visa Inc completed an acquisition of the group, which had been a cooperative of European banks, in June.

Excluding the Visa gain, net profit was down 10.9 percent in the first half of the year, with a slight decline in banking revenue, Komercni Banka said. ($1 = 24.1010 Czech crowns) (Editing by Jane Merriman)