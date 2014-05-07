BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.04 bln multifamily DUS REMIC under its GeMS program
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
PRAGUE May 7 Net profit at Czech lender Komercni Banka dipped by 2.1 percent in the first quarter to 3.08 billion crowns ($157.46 million) in line with expectations as lending was slow to pick up and risk costs rose.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average attributable net profit of 3.14 billion crowns for the bank, which is 60.4 percent owned by France's Societe Generale .
"The solid pace of recovery in the Czech economy has not yet translated into faster growth in business lending, as corporate clients have remained cautious about their investment plans," said Albert Le Dirac'h, the bank's chief executive officer. ($1 = 19.6871 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm with pounding rains and high winds roared up the U.S. East Coast on Monday, threatening travel for millions, after killing at least 20 people in the South and flattening a mobile home park in southwest Georgia.