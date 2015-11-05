PRAGUE Nov 5 Czech lender Komercni Banka
reported a 0.7 percent dip in third-quarter net profit
on Thursday, missing expectations for a slight rise as risk
costs inched up.
Attributable net profit reached 3.25 billion crowns
($130.61 million) in the quarter, versus the average estimate of
3.30 billion crowns in a Reuters poll, with income buoyed by
stronger lending even as interest rates sit at record lows.
Komercni Banka, 60 percent owned by France's Societe
Generale, said its cost of risk, reflecting provisions
against losses from loans and investments, grew 6.2 percent in
the quarter while analysts had expected a sharp drop.
($1 = 24.8830 Czech crowns)
