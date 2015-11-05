PRAGUE Nov 5 Czech lender Komercni Banka reported a 0.7 percent dip in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, missing expectations for a slight rise as risk costs inched up.

Attributable net profit reached 3.25 billion crowns ($130.61 million) in the quarter, versus the average estimate of 3.30 billion crowns in a Reuters poll, with income buoyed by stronger lending even as interest rates sit at record lows.

Komercni Banka, 60 percent owned by France's Societe Generale, said its cost of risk, reflecting provisions against losses from loans and investments, grew 6.2 percent in the quarter while analysts had expected a sharp drop. ($1 = 24.8830 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Sunil Nair)