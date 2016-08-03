BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PRAGUE Aug 3 Czech lender Komercni Banka reported a 19.4 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, lifted by gains from the sale of its stake in Visa Europe, the bank said on Wednesday.
Attributable net profit rose to 3.80 billion crowns ($157.67 million), just below the average estimate of 3.84 billion crowns in a Reuters poll. Net banking income was up 11.1 percent in the quarter to 8.59 billion crowns.
The country's third-largest bank by assets said its lending volume rose 9.9 percent in the first half of the year.
($1 = 24.1010 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project