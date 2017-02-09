PRAGUE Feb 9 Komercni Banka has
proposed a dividend of 40 crowns ($1.58) per share from its
2016 attributable net profit, as expected, the Czech lender said
on Thursday.
Komercni Banka said the payout was 55.5 percent of its 2016
profit, and that the board intended to propose a dividend payout
of 60 percent of net profit to be achieved in 2017.
The bank, majority owned by France's Societe Generale
, reported on Thursday a 6.1 percent rise in
its fourth-quarter attributable net profit to 3.05 billion
crowns, slightly above the average estimate of 3.01 billion
crowns in a Thomson Reuters poll.
($1 = 25.2710 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)