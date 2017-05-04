PRAGUE May 4 Czech lender Komercni Banka
posted a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit,
boosted by the sale of its Prague headquarters building, the
bank said on Thursday.
Reported attributable net profit rose to 4.1 billion crowns
($167.12 million) while net profit adjusted for extraordinary
gains was up 11 percent to 3.2 billion crowns.
The bank's earnings were also helped by a 43 percent rise in
trading gains in the first quarter as market expectations the
central bank would end an intervention regime keeping the crown
boosted corporate hedging activity. This rise compensated for
falling net interest income and net fees.
The Czech National Bank (CNB) abandoned its currency regime
on April 6.
($1 = 24.5330 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)