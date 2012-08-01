PRAGUE Aug 1 Komercni Banka's supervisory board elected Chief Financial Officer Pavel Cejka to the board of directors, it said on Wednesday.

Cejka will be in charge of the units of strategy and finance, support services, operations, and other operations, the bank said. Charles Karel Vasak was also elected to the board, while Jan Juchelka and Patrice Taillandier-Thomas resigned.

Komercni Banka is a unit of France's Societe Generale .

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)