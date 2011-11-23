PRAGUE Nov 23 Komercni Banka bought company shares worth 131.1 million crowns ($6.9 million) between Nov. 11 and 22, bringing total share purchases to 564.5 million crowns since it started its buybacks, the Czech lender said.

Komercni Banka has purchased 181,402 shares in total since shareholders in April approved a plan giving the bank an 18-month period to buy back up to 3.8 million shares, it said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's Chief Financial Officer Pavel Cejka said on Nov. 8 the share buyback's purpose was for capital management, and that the bank would consider cancelling the stock. ($1 = 18.9070 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes)