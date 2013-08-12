Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
PRAGUE Aug 12 The pace of loan growth at Czech lender Komercni Banka in the second half of the year should remain the same as in the first half, Chief Financial Officer Libor Loefler said in an online interview on investment website www.patria.cz on Monday.
Komercni Banka's gross volume of loans rose by 4.1 percent in the first half. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The shareholders of Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan, an Islamic lender, approved on Sunday the issuance of sukuk worth up to $2 billion to meet the bank's liquidity needs.