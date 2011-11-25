PRAGUE Nov 25 Czech lender Komercni Banka expects slower lending growth of around 5 percent in 2012 as the outlook for weaker economic output cuts demand for financing, the bank's Chief Financial Officer Pavel Cejka said on Friday.

The Czech banking sector is healthy from a capital and liquidity perspective, and new regulatory restrictions like those proposed in Austria that affect local units in emerging Europe will not have a material impact on lending, Cejka also said in emailed comments for Reuters.

"Given the recent 2012 GDP estimate revisions, including Komercni Banka's estimate revised down to 0.5 percent, I see now around 5 percent growth of overall lending as our target for next year," he said.

"The growth shall be primarily driven by housing financing, while development of corporate lending will be determined by the macroeconomic situation."

The 5 percent growth target is on the low end of a 5-7 percent range Cejka told Reuters in an interview on Oct. 4.

Komercni Banka, the country's third largest bank and majority-owned by France's Societe Generale, has said it expects its loan portfolio to rise 6-8 percent this year. (Editing by Jan Lopatka)