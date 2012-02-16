PRAGUE Feb 16 Czech lender Komercni Banka
said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 28
percent year-on-year to 2.43 billion crowns ($126.10 million)
after it took an additional impairment charge on Greek bond
holdings.
The bank booked an impairment of 1.06 billion crowns on its
Greek bonds in the quarter, bringing total writedowns on Greece
to 5.36 billion after two previous charges. It has valued the
bonds at 25 percent of their face value, it said.
Analysts had expected fourth-quarter net profit of 2.47
billion crowns including further impairment on its Greek bond
holdings, according to a Reuters poll.
The bank, the third largest in the Czech Republic by assets
and majority owned by France's Societe Generale, said
it proposed paying a 160 crown per share dividend after paying
270 crowns per share on 2010 profit.
($1 = 19.2706 Czech crowns)
