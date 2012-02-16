PRAGUE Feb 16 Czech lender Komercni Banka said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 28 percent year-on-year to 2.43 billion crowns ($126.10 million) after it took an additional impairment charge on Greek bond holdings.

The bank booked an impairment of 1.06 billion crowns on its Greek bonds in the quarter, bringing total writedowns on Greece to 5.36 billion after two previous charges. It has valued the bonds at 25 percent of their face value, it said.

Analysts had expected fourth-quarter net profit of 2.47 billion crowns including further impairment on its Greek bond holdings, according to a Reuters poll.

The bank, the third largest in the Czech Republic by assets and majority owned by France's Societe Generale, said it proposed paying a 160 crown per share dividend after paying 270 crowns per share on 2010 profit. ($1 = 19.2706 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jana Mlcochova)