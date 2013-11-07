BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
PRAGUE Nov 7 Czech lender Komercni Banka has the ability to pay out a dividend of around 70 percent of 2013 net profit, the upper end of its dividend payout policy range, Chief Operating Officer Pavel Cejka said on Thursday. (Reporting by Jan Korselt)
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent