* Q2 net profit CZK 3.16 bln vs CZK 3.06 bln seen in poll
* Provisions up 40 pct to CZK 494 million vs f'cast 596 mln
* Bank say pace of lending growth up marginally in Q2
PRAGUE, Aug 1 Czech lender Komercni Banka
said its second-quarter net profit fell 23 percent to
3.16 billion crowns ($161.9 million), dragged down by lower
revenue and higher risk costs.
The figure beat the consensus forecast of 3.06 billion
crowns in a Reuters poll. The bank said the drop in profit was
also influenced by one-off gains booked the previous year.
Provisions at the country's third-largest bank by assets,
which is majority-owned by Societe Generale, rose 40
percent year-on-year to 494 million crowns in the quarter, below
the 596 million forecast in the poll.
Net banking income was a touch higher than expected at 7.90
billion crowns, down 7.4 percent.
Komercni Banka said the pace of growth in lending on the
Czech banking market accelerated marginally in the second
quarter, and demand, mainly from businesses and for mortgages,
was boosted by record-low interest rates.
The Czech central bank cut its main interest rates to near
zero in November last year in a bid to prop up spending.
The central European country's economy is struggling to
escape from a second year of recession, its longest contraction
in two decades, caused by weak demand from the crisis-hit euro
zone and as government budget cuts and tax hikes cripple
domestic consumption.
Komercni Banka said the gross volume of loans rose by 4.1
percent in the first half. Its main categories of lending all
increased, but it said consumer lending growth was only modest.
($1 = 19.5199 Czech crowns)
