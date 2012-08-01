BRIEF-Blackstone Holdings III reports 8.1 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* Blackstone Holdings III L.p. reports a 8.1 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of june 1 - sec filing
PRAGUE Aug 1 Czech lender Komercni Banka posted a 96 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 4.12 billion crowns ($200.10 million), beating expectations on the back of a sharp fall in provisions for losses on loans and securities and higher trading income.
The bank's provisions fell 84 percent year-on-year in the second quarter following writedowns on Greek government bond holdings in the quarter a year ago.
Trading income rose 83 percent in the quarter, boosted by the sale of the bank's stake in CMZR Bank which offset a loss on the sale of its remaining Greek and Portuguese bonds.
($1 = 20.5899 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Blackstone Holdings III L.p. reports a 8.1 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of june 1 - sec filing
TORONTO, June 7 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has not yet applied for a Montreal city permit to transform a historic downtown property into a Saks Fifth Avenue store, a government official said on Wednesday, raising prospects the luxury chain could miss its targeted fall 2018 launch.