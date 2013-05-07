PRAGUE May 7 Czech lender Komercni Banka's first-quarter net profit fell by 9.9 percent year on year to 3.15 billion crowns ($160.13 million) on declining interest margins and fees, it said on Tuesday.

The profit figure was below expectations of 3.30 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of nine analysts, and down from 3.49 billion in the first quarter of 2012.

Provisions at the country's third-largest bank by assets, majority-owned by Societe Generale, shrank by 25.2 percent year-on-year to 470 million crowns in the first quarter, below 545 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 19.6714 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Jan Lopatka)