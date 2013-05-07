PRAGUE May 7 Czech lender Komercni Banka's
first-quarter net profit fell by 9.9 percent year on
year to 3.15 billion crowns ($160.13 million) on declining
interest margins and fees, it said on Tuesday.
The profit figure was below expectations of 3.30 billion
crowns in a Reuters poll of nine analysts, and down from 3.49
billion in the first quarter of 2012.
Provisions at the country's third-largest bank by assets,
majority-owned by Societe Generale, shrank by 25.2
percent year-on-year to 470 million crowns in the first quarter,
below 545 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 19.6714 Czech crowns)
