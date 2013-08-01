PRAGUE Aug 1 Czech lender Komercni Banka said its second-quarter net profit fell 23 percent to 3.16 billion crowns ($161.89 million), dragged down by lower revenue and higher risk costs.

The figure beat the consensus forecast of 3.06 billion crowns in a Reuters poll. The bank said the drop in profit was also influenced by one-off gains booked the previous year.

Provisions at the country's third-largest bank by assets, which is majority-owned by Societe Generale, rose 40 percent year on year to 494 million crowns in the quarter, below the 596 million forecast in the poll. ($1 = 19.5199 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)