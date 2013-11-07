PRAGUE Nov 7 Net profit at Czech lender Komercni Banka fell 2 percent in the third quarter to 3.25 billion crowns ($170.45 million), beating estimates thanks to lower provisioning costs.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average attributable net profit of 3.15 billion crowns. ($1 = 19.0674 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Cowell)