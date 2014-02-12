PRAGUE Feb 12 Czech lender Komercni Banka
proposed paying a 230 crown per share dividend from
2013 profit, level with the previous year, after reporting a dip
in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
Attributable net profit at the bank, 60.4 percent owned by
France's Societe Generale, fell 2.1 percent to 2.97
billion crowns ($147.81 million) in the fourth quarter, in line
with the average estimate of 2.96 billion in a Reuters poll.
Gross loans increased by 4.8 percent year-on-year, driven by
mortgage loans and large corporate lending.
Net banking income in the fourth quarter fell to 7.61
billion crowns, down 4.3 percent year-on-year and just below
expectations.
($1 = 20.0939 Czech crowns)
