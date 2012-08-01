* Q2 net profit rises 96 pct, beats expectations
* Loan growth to slow in second half as weak economy bites
* Bank appoints CFO to board
* Shares rise more than 2 pct, outperform
(Adds quotes, details, new CFO)
PRAGUE, Aug 1 Net profit for Czech lender
Komercni Banka nearly doubled in the second quarter
thanks to gains in trading income and a sharp fall in
provisions.
But country's third largest bank stuck to its outlook for a
more subdued second half given that the Czech economy has
slipped back into recession.
Komercni Banka said it expected lending growth to slow to
3-5 percent for all of 2012 from an 8 percent growth in the
first half, while revenue should rise 1-2 percent this year.
"We expect a small recession, and this is combined with low
interest rates - so this is already affecting the results,"
Chief Financial Officer Pavel Cejka said, adding underlying
revenue growth was 1 percent.
"We still have very nice (loan) volume growth. We do expect
that it will slow down somewhat in the second half."
Czech banks have gone through the economic crisis relatively
unscathed thanks to a low loan-deposit ratio and low interest
rates that mean banks have only a small stock of foreign
currency loans, whose volatility is hitting central European
neighbours like Poland and Hungary.
The bank, majority owned by France's Societe Generale
, posted a 96 percent rise in second-quarter net profit
to 4.12 billion crowns ($200.10 million), while analysts
expected on average a 3.65 billion profit.
Profit was boosted by an 84 percent year-on-year drop in
provisions for losses on loans and securities after writedowns
on Greek government bond holdings a year ago. The bank wrote
down more than 5 billion crowns in Greek bonds in 2011.
Trading income also rose 83 percent in the quarter, boosted
by the sale of the bank's stake in CMZR Bank which offset a loss
on the sale of its remaining Greek and Portuguese bonds.
Loan growth, helped by mortgage lending as people refinance
and also take advantage of lower home prices, buoyed net
interest income, which fell just 1 percent in the second
quarter.
"Overall we consider the results positive," J&T Banka
analysts said.
"The main profit and costs items on the operating level did
not cause any surprise and (non-performing loans) and costs of
risk show positive developments as the slowing Czech economy has
not had much impact on the results."
Komercni Banka shares outperformed a flat market, gaining
2.3 percent after the results.
Shares in Komercni Banka, the only listed Czech bank, have
gained 7.5 percent so far in 2012, outperforming a 2.2 percent
drop for Prague's main index.
Separately, the bank said on Wednesday that Libor Lofler
will replace Cejka, who was elected to Komercni Banka's board
from Aug. 1. Cejka, who has been CFO since 2006, will be in
charge of the units of strategy and finance, support services,
operations, and other operations.
(Reporting by Jan Korselt and Jason Hovet. Editing by Jane
Merriman)