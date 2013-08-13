VIENNA Aug 13 State-owned Austrian "bad bank" KA Finanz got 200 million euros ($266 million) in state capital in July to meet new Basel III capital rules, a fifth less than budgeted for this year, its chief executive said.

The bank split off from nationalised lender Kommunalkredit is winding down its portfolio of assets, which fell by 1.6 billion euros in the first half to 12.8 billion euros - 57 percent less than what it originally inherited.

Its portfolio of mostly securities and credit default swaps faced a book loss of around 1.3 billion euros based on valuations at mid-year.

Chief Executive Alois Steinbichler said another 400-500 million euros of the portfolio could go in the second half depending on market conditions, noting this hinged largely on the stability of peripheral euro zone countries.

"If the market is good then we are pretty much through by 2018," although small parts of the portfolio run until the middle of the century, he told reporters late on Monday in remarks for publication on Tuesday.

KA Finanz's exposure to the public sector in countries getting EU financial support stood at 2.0 billion euros, or 15.5 percent of the total, as of the end of June.

KA Finanz used favourable market conditions, primarily in the first quarter, to pare back holdings. It has dumped around 10 million in exposure to ailing U.S. city Detroit, he said.

Kommunalkredit, the "good bank" that emerged from the spilt, is also winding down a 10 billion euro loan book after its privatisation flopped and the European Commission in July approved plans to close the bank slowly by refraining from taking on new lending.

Austria had to take over Kommunalkredit in 2008 as the financial crisis erupted. Hits on Greek debt tipped it to a 2011 loss but it swung to a 2012 profit of 18 million euros under IFRS accounting standards. One-off items will trigger a 2013 loss before it returns to profit in 2014, Steinbichler said.

Asked about speculation that he could change jobs to run another nationalised lender, Hypo Alpe Adria, Steinbichler said he had "no active plans" to leave the group before his contract expires in late 2016.

($1 = 0.7523 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)