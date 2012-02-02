* Senior debt rating cut two notches to Baa3, outlook stable
* Standalone financial strength rate cut to E from E+
* Cites expectations for higher Greek debt writedowns
* KA CEO says state-owned bank won't need more aid
VIENNA, Feb 2 Moody's Investors Service
cut the senior debt rating on nationalised lender Kommunalkredit
Austria two notches on Thursday, citing rising expectations its
writedowns on Greek sovereign debt will come in higher than
first thought.
Moody's also cut the bank's standalone financial strength
rating to E, noting expectations KA will need to write down in
2011 results the lion's share of the 204 million euro ($269
million) exposure to Greece it had as of mid-2011.
That represented around half KA's Tier 1 capital, Moody's
said, adding it could not rule out a writedown to 30 percent of
the notional value of Greek bonds given the latest talks on
involving private investors in restructuring Greek debt.
KA can use reserves to help offset the impact of writedowns
and can absorb losses of up to 30 million per year on its income
statement, the agency noted, expecting KA to lose more than 100
million euros in 2011.
KA Chief Executive Alois Steinbichler said he disagreed with
the downgrade, noting the bank's restructuring efforts meant
operating results were in good shape and that the outcome of
Greek debt talks was still unclear.
He said KA would be able to absorb any hit on Greek debt
without requiring any more state assistance.
The public-sector infrastructure finance specialist booked a
31.3 million euro writedown on its Greek sovereign debt
portfolio in August, all but wiping out its first-half profit.
State-owned KA is the healthy part split off from
Kommunalkredit, the lender which Austria had to nationalise in
2008 during the financial crisis. The state aims to sell off the
bank by the middle of next year.
KA Finanz (KF) is the "bad bank" that emerged from the
revamp. KF has said it has nearly 1 billion euros in Greek
sovereign exposure, of which around 520 million is in the form
of credit default swaps or total return swaps.
($1 = 0.7577 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)