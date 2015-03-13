VIENNA, March 13 Austria has agreed to sell parts of nationalised lender Kommunalkredit to a group led by German investor Patrick Bettscheider, the bank said on Friday.

The rest of Kommunalkredit will be shifted into KA Finanz, the "bad bank" that is winding down assets split off from Kommunalkredit's balance sheet after a 2008 rescue.

Kommunalkredit's sale was originally due by mid-2013 but the offers Vienna received were unacceptably low in a tough market. The European Commission then authorised a sale of up to half the bank's assets. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)