PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 9
May 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HELSINKI, Sept 25 Finnish elevator maker Kone cut its outlook for the new-equipment market in China on Friday, saying it now expected a slight decline in sales across the industry this year.
Kone has in recent years stepped up expansion in China, which is now its biggest market, contributing about 40 percent of its sales.
"The (Asia-Pacific) market is expected to slightly decline in 2015, with a slight decline in the market in China," the company said in its presentation to investors.
Last month, Kone estimated the Chinese new-equipment market this year would be "rather stable or declining" compared with last year. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Pravin Char)
May 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says has secured the rights on an exclusive basis in Sweden and Denmark, and has secured the rights to 108 of the games on an exclusive basis in Norway and will also show the rest of the games Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)