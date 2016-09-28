(Adds background, detail)
Sept 28 (Reuters) -
* Finnish elevator maker Kone said on its capital markets day on Wednesday that
business in key market China would remain challenging next year
* Repeats sees Chinese new equipment market this year to decline in units by 5 to 10
percent, the second straight year of decline
* Says that going into 2017, the rate of decline in China is expected to moderate but the
competition will remain intense
* Shares in the company fell 3.5 percent by 0741 GMT
* Says China offers opportunities to grow in the elevator service and modernisation market,
and that it expects consolidation to continue in the market
* keeps group strategic and financial targets as well as business outlook for 2016 unchanged
* Kone is the market leader in China and the world's second-biggest elevator maker after
Otis, a unit of U.S. company United Technologies, and it also rivals Swiss company
Schindler and Germany's ThyssenKrupp
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)