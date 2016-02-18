HELSINKI Feb 19 Finnish elevator maker Kone Oyj
on Friday said it would start using IBM's
cloud-based data analysis software as it looks to improve
customer service and curb costs in a highly competitive
shrinking market.
Kone said the use of IBM's Watson software platform would
help it monitor data from its elevators and resolve problems
before they occur.
"It's improvement in performance, reliability ... This is
the next step of how to further accelerate our growth in the
service business," Chief Executive Henrik Ehnrooth said.
Kone is facing intense competition on prices and a shrinking
overall market, including a steep contraction in China.
Ehnrooth said Kone is in the top two of world's biggest
players in the new equipment market, with United Technologies'
Otis division, and No. 4 in services. The other main
players are Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.
IBM has announced a range of partnerships over the past two
years with industrial, automotive and telecoms companies to help
them sort the enormous amount of data companies expect to
generate from connected myriad devices to the Internet, from
cars and trains to manufacturing lines and now, elevators.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by David Evans)