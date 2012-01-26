HELSINKI Jan 26 Finnish lift and
escalator maker Kone reported a small rise in
fourth-quarter operating profit and forecast
stronger-than-expected sales in 2012, thanks to growing demand
in Asia, especialy China.
October-December operating profit increased 2.5 percent to
233 million euros ($302.28 million), Kone said on Thursday,
little changed from an average forecast of 239 million euros in
a Reuters poll.
Kone expects full-year 2012 sales to grow 8-13 percent,
above market forecasts, and operating profit to be around
730-790 million euros.
The company also proposed a dividend of 1.40 euros per share
for 2011.
($1 = 0.7708 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)