HELSINKI Jan 26 Finnish lift and escalator maker Kone reported a small rise in fourth-quarter operating profit and forecast stronger-than-expected sales in 2012, thanks to growing demand in Asia, especialy China.

October-December operating profit increased 2.5 percent to 233 million euros ($302.28 million), Kone said on Thursday, little changed from an average forecast of 239 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Kone expects full-year 2012 sales to grow 8-13 percent, above market forecasts, and operating profit to be around 730-790 million euros.

The company also proposed a dividend of 1.40 euros per share for 2011. ($1 = 0.7708 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)