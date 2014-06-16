* Urbanisation in India expected to pick up

* Kone's sales strengthened by China's expansion

HELSINKI, June 16 Elevator maker Kone expects its sales to grow faster than its rivals in India, where the government is trying to attract foreign investment to help expand the country's cities, a senior executive said on Monday.

Kone, the world's second-biggest lift maker after Otis , did not give a specific sales forecast for India but said sales of lifts in the country were expected to grow by a high single-digit percentage this year.

"(Our) growth rate should go up in India... They've got a lot of backlog in infrastructure development. That is what has been holding the economy back," Noud Veeger, Kone executive vice president of Asia-Pacific and Middle East, told Reuters.

He said Kone was expanding its Indian plant in Chennai in readiness for increasing demand.

The Indian market generates less than 5 percent of Kone's total sales, compared to China's share of less than 30 percent. Kone is the market leader in both Asian countries. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by James Macharia)