HELSINKI, Jan 26 Elevator maker Kone Oyj warned of a potential drop in sales and profit this year, sending its shares down as much as 7 percent on Thursday despite the Finnish company reporting record 2016 numbers.

New installations in China, which is the world's biggest elevator market and accounted for about 30 percent of Kone's 2016 sales, fell for a second straight year and are expected to decline by 0-5 percent in 2017, the company said.

"The Chinese market will be a challenging one for some years," Chief Executive Henrik Ehnrooth told a news conference, adding that the company was sharpening its focus on services operations.

He added, however, that price competition could ease somewhat this year as the industry comes under pressure from rising raw material costs and that the company looks to have maintained its market leadership in China with a share of about 19 percent.

Kone forecast that 2017 sales are likely to be in a range of 1 percent down to 3 percent up from last year's 8.78 billion ($9.42 billion), with operating income seen at bewteen 1.18 billion euros and 1.3 billion euros, against 1.29 billion euros in 2016.

Shares in the company touched a six-week low of 41.68 euros but by 1516 GMT had recovered to 42.54 euros, down 5.7 percent.

"The stock is still attractive as a long-term investment, but at its current price and with pressure from China it may have reached its short-term peak," said Inderes Equity Research analyst Juha Kinnunen, who has a "reduce" rating on the shares.

Recent problems at Toshiba Corp have prompted some analysts to speculate that Kone might be interested in buying out the Japanese group's elevator business, in which it holds a 20 percent stake.

"Of course, it could be interesting ... They have some very interesting operations," said CEO Ehnrooth, though he declined to comment further on the subject.

Kone is the world's second-biggest elevator maker behind Otis, owned by U.S. group United Technologies, and ahead of Switzerland's Schindler and German rival ThyssenKrupp. ($1 = 0.9327 euros)

