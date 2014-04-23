(Rewrites throughout)
HELSINKI, April 23 Elevator maker Kone
on Wednesday reported a 12 percent rise in
first-quarter profit on the back of strong sales in China, where
the company is optimistic about future growth.
The world's second-biggest elevator company said sales grew
15 percent in China, faster than the overall market, which also
enabled Kone to raise its full-year outlook.
It now expects operating income to be in the range of 990
million to 1.05 billion euros ($1.45 billion), compared with
previous estimate of 980 million to 1.05 billion.
Henrik Ehrnrooth, who took over as chief executive at Kone
just a few weeks ago, said he was confident about future
business prospects in China. China was Kone's largest single
market in 2013, accounting for about 30 percent of sales,
according to the group's annual report.
He said the company was set to benefit as China deregulates
the real estate market and subsidises infrastructure projects.
China is also introducing new targets to increase energy
efficiency in buildings, which Kone expects will bring the
further growth prospects.
Ehrnrooth said the company had performed strongly, but there
was potential for further development. "The direction is good,
but there is still a lot to do in many fields," he told Reuters.
Ehrnrooth, previously Kone's chief financial officer, took
the helm at the company from Matti Alahuhta, a high-profile
executive in Finland who has been credited with Kone's rapid
growth.
With a 18.5 percent share in new lift orders last year, Kone
ranks second in the global industry after Otis but ahead
of Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.
Ehrnrooth said his company was facing tough competition and
that he wanted it to grow profitably, both organically and with
acquisitions. "Profitable growth is the essential thing. We do
not want to be the biggest for the sake of it," he said.
"We are very interested in acquisitions, as long as they
fit in our business focus. We will be active on that side."
Kone reported quarterly operating income of 180 million
euros ($248 million), just above the 176 million euro forecast
in a Reuters poll.
Kone shares were down 0.2 percent at 31.07 euros by 1455
GMT. They are down about 5 percent since the beginning of the
year.
($1 = 0.7248 Euros)
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl and
Jane Merriman)