* Q3 op profit 331 mln euros vs f'cast 340 mln
* Sees Chinese new equipment mkt down about 5 pct in units
this yr
* Previously forecast a fall of between 5 and 10 pct
* Shares recover early loss to be down 1 pct
HELSINKI, Oct 26 Finnish elevator maker Kone
reported quarterly sales and profits slightly below
market expectations but said a market decline in China had
stabilized.
Its shares initially dropped to their lowest in three months
at 42 euros but recovered to be down 1 percent at 43.25 euros by
1009 GMT.
Kone said on Wednesday it expects the Chinese new equipment
market to decline by around 5 percent in units this year,
compared with a previous forecast of a fall of between 5 and 10
percent which it had repeated last month.
"Overall, new equipment market volumes were rather stable
following a stabilization in China ... However, price pressure
and the shift in customer preferences towards
lower-specification products continue to put pressure on the
monetary value of the Chinese market," Chief Executive Henrik
Ehrnrooth said.
Third-quarter operating profit was roughly flat from a year
ago at 331 million euros ($361.5 million), which missed
analysts' average expectation of 340 million in a Reuters poll.
Kone is market leader in China and the world's
second-biggest elevator maker after Otis, a unit of U.S. company
United Technologies. It also rivals Swiss company
Schindler and Germany's ThyssenKrupp.
($1 = 0.9156 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)