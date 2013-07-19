HELSINKI, July 19 Finnish lift and escalator
maker Kone raised its full-year outlook after strong
demand in Asia helped it book a stronger-than-expected operating
profit for the second quarter.
Its second-quarter operating profit rose to 242.8 million
euros ($317.9 million) from 210 million euros a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected 237 million euros, according to a
Reuters poll.
It raised its forecast for 2013 sales growth to 9-11 percent
and said its expected full-year operating income to be 890-920
million euros. It previously estimated sales growth of 7-10
percent and operating profit of around 870-920 million euros.
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)