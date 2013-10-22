HELSINKI Oct 22 Lift and escalator maker Kone
reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit, as
strong sales in China helped it buck a weaker trend in Finland's
manufacturing sector.
Kone said its third-quarter operating profit rose to 258
million euros ($352.83 million) from 226 million euros a year
earlier, slightly above the market's average forecast of 254
million euros in a Reuters poll.
Kone has benefited from the construction of new offices,
homes, shopping centres and airports in Asia, particularly in
China.
($1 = 0.7312 euros)
