BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
HELSINKI Feb 7 Elevator maker Kone launched new maintenance offers on Tuesday as the Finnish company seeks growth from services in the highly competitive elevator industry.
* Kone said it has launched a customisable portfolio of services and tools to meet customers' needs, instead of traditional pre-designed service packages
* as part of the concept, Kone launched a 24/7 service which uses IBM's cloud-based data analysis software
* says the use of IBM's Watson would help it monitor data from elevators and resolve problems before they occur
* says the new offerings have been introduced in selected markets and will be rolled out broadly in 2017 and 2018
* Kone aims to connect over 1 million additional elevators and escalators to the cloud over the next few years
* "Service business industry is very fragmented, and price competition is tough. We believe that by these offerings we can clearly differentiate from the competition, and grow faster," chief executive Henrik Ehnrooth told Reuters
* Kone is in the top two of world's biggest players in the new equipment market, with United Technologies' Otis division, and No. 4 in services. The other main players are Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.
* Elevator makers have shifted focus to services amid contraction in new installations in China, which is by far the world's biggest elevator market
* Services accounted for 45 percent of Kone's revenue of 8.8 billion euros in 2016 (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,