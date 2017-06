HELSINKI Feb 2 Finnish crane maker Konecranes will likely buy fewer companies in the services businesses this year compared to 2011 when it bought 8 companies, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"In the service business now, in the short term, in 2012, the priority will be profitability. It will most likely mean that you will see a smaller amount of service acqusitions this year," Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark told a news conference. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)