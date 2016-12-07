HELSINKI Dec 7 Finnish crane maker Konecranes
has agreed to sell its German business Stahl to U.S. company
Columbus McKinnon Corp for $240-246 million, the
companies said on Wednesday.
Konecranes was required to sell Stahl to get European Union
clearance for its $1.2 billion acquisition of the crane and
container handling division of U.S.-based Terex.
Konecranes expects to book an after-tax capital gain of
about 190 million euros ($204 million), while Columbus has
estimated cost benefits of about $11 million a year from the
deal.
Stahl, a supplier of hoisting technology and crane
components, had 2015 earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation of about 30 million euros on sales
of 145 million euros.
The deal is expected to close before May.
($1 = 0.9328 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)