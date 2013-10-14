(Updates with market reaction, analyst comment and background)
By Ritsuko Ando
HELSINKI Oct 14 Crane maker Konecranes
lowered its full-year outlook on Monday after
third-quarter orders fell 10 percent and profit came in below
expectations, underscoring a weak outlook for Finnish industrial
companies.
Europe's prolonged economic slump has hurt sales of
Konecranes' industrial cranes, which are used by a wide range of
manufacturers and in shipyards and ports. In July, it said it
would cut up to 600 jobs after second-quarter results fell short
of forecasts.
The company said on Monday it expects 2013 sales and
operating profit excluding restructuring costs to be lower than
in 2012. It previously expected full-year sales to be stable or
higher than in 2012 and operating profit to be unchanged.
Shares in Konecranes fell 4.5 percent to 23.22 euros by 1215
GMT, having touched a two-month low of 22.83. The company also
said orders in the third quarter fell to 413 million euros,
weaker than expected by both the company and analysts.
"The orders number is disappointing, although it's not a
huge surprise thinking about the overall economic situation,"
said analyst Juha Kinnunen at equity research group Inderes.
"It seems all the industrial companies are struggling,"
Kinnunen said. "Basically, the big projects are all on ice. We
haven't heard about any large orders in the industry."
Konecranes is not alone in experiencing the knock-on effects
of global economic conditions. Finnish engineering company Metso
said earlier this month that some customers were
delaying orders. Its shares were down 0.9 percent at 28.46 euros
by mid-afternoon.
In the same sector, shares in cargo handling equipment maker
Cargotec Oyj - which had jumped in July after the
company's higher-than-expected earnings raised hopes of a
turnaround - were down 1.7 percent at 27.43 euros.
Konecranes said its third-quarter operating profit excluding
restructuring costs fell to around 32 million euros ($43
million), below the market's consensus forecast of 38 million
according to data compiled by Vara Research.
The company's full quarterly results are due on Oct. 23.
