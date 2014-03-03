(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings will host the event Annual Conference of Credit Indonesia on March 13, 2014. The theme for this year's conference is "Real progress or euphoria election?" that reflects the challenges of political, social and economic encountered Indonesia in the general election against a backdrop of global economic started recovering, although still fragile, and also the potential for positive or negative results which will have an impact on the continued progress of one of the largest economies in Asia.

FAnalis-senior analyst at the Corporate and Financial Institution group of Fitch will review and discuss challenges over the implications credit for each industry. World Bank Senior Economist, Ashley Taylor, will also give a special presentation about the economic outlook for Indonesia. the The speaker will answer questions from conference participants include government officials, bankers, issuers, investors and the media. attendees also will have the opportunity to take part in an interactive survey of several issues warm.

This event will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Mega Kuningan, Ballroom 2, Floor 2, Jalan Jalan. DR. Ide Anak Agung Gde Agung Kav.E.1.1 no.1, Mega Kuningan, Jakarta, at 8:00 to 13:00.

No charges a fee for this event but places are limited capacity. performer market and media representatives are requested to pre-register via the link the following:

here For additional information, participants may contact:

Benedicta Setyorini, Email: benedicta.setyorini @ fitchratings.com, Tel: +62-21-2988 6800