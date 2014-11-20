Nov 20 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* 9 million euros (76 million Norwegion crowns) fuel lines contract for North American passenger car market

* Supply under agreement will start immediately and will continue through 2017

* Will supply high temperature fuel hoses to one of world's largest fuel system suppliers primarily for North American passenger car market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jakub Kulas)