BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q1 GAAP shr loss $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 21 Kongsberg Automotive ASA (KA) :
* Has been awarded contract for dynamic power steering systems to BRP
* Says contract has an estimated total value of more than $100 million (768 million Norwegian crowns)
* KA's facility in Grand Mère, Canada will produce these systems, beginning in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mercedes-Benz Canada - passenger car segment's monthly sales increased by 20.7%, with 2,211 vehicles delivered, up from 1,832 units sold in April 2016