Dec 2 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Has secured a new loan facility with DNB, Danske Bank and BNP Paribas to refinance existing revolving credit facility provided by DNB & Nordea

* New facility is a three-year financing with two one-year extension options at first and second anniversary of facility

* Signing of loan agreement will take place in Q1 2015