BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Jan 5 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Driver control systems business area has been awarded contracts within Automated Manual Transmission systems for Commercial Vehicles
* Value of these contracts is estimated to be 110 million euros ($131.43 million) over a 5 year duration
* Deliveries under contracts will start to ramp up in 2016 and 2017 within Kongsberg Automotive manufacturing locations in South and North America
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company