Jan 6 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Kongsberg Automotive's Driveline business area has been awarded a contract for the supply
of manual shifter systems worth an estimated total of 684 million Norwegian crowns ($88 million)
over its lifetime
* Says contract is for manual shifter systems to be used in the next generation of
vans/multi-purpose vehicles from the brands of a major European OEM
* Says shifters will be manufactured at Kongsberg Automotive's production facility in
Vrable, Slovakia
* Says production supply under the contract is scheduled to start in the first quarter of
2018 and last until 2027
($1 = 7.7169 Norwegian crowns)
