Oct 16 Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA

* Kongsberg Automotive to downscale production at Rollag facility by 2018

* Says forging activity will be outsourced and internal processes will be simplified

* Says this will create more flexibility and enable a move to an alternative KA location after a three-year period

* Says Rollag will be developed in direction of a pure machining and assembly operation by outsourcing forging activity and making KA's plants in Hvittingfoss and Brazil independent of Rollag services

* Says in 2013 Rollag plant posted a loss of just over 3 million euros at EBIT level on revenue of 17.5 million euros

* Sees plant looks set to remain unprofitable in 2014

* Says will do its utmost to ensure that Rollag employees can be offered relevant alternative employment opportunities