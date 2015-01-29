Jan 29 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Has secured a six-year agreement with a North American seat and interior manufacturer for the supply of seat heat systems

* Production of seat heat systems will begin in Q2 of 2017

* Says contract has an estimated lifetime value of 19.8 million euros or 173 million Norwegian crowns ($22.25 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7764 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)